Temple hires Penn State assistant Fisher to replace McKie

Temple named Penn State assistant Adam Fisher just its fifth coach since 1973 on Wednesday.

Fisher's goal will be to turn around a program that hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

Fisher replaces Aaron McKie, who was transferred out of the coaching job earlier this month after four seasons and a 52-56 overall record with no tournament berths. McKie is now a special advisor to the athletic department.

Fisher takes over a team in flux with six players in the transfer portal. Temple has yet to find any steady success in the American Athletic Conference.

Fisher spent eight years as an assistant with Miami before he joined Micah Shrewsberry’s staff last season at Penn State. Shrewsberry has since moved on to Notre Dame.

"I am confident we have found the right person to lead Temple men’s basketball," athletic director Arthur Johnson said. "We look forward to welcoming coach Fisher to the Temple community and returning to the NCAA Tournament under his leadership."

Fisher also worked as a graduate manager at Villanova under Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright from 2007-09.

The Owls have traditionally given their coaches significant time on the bench, though McKie's tenure was the shortest since Ernest Messikomer from 1939-42. The next five coaches all lasted at least 10 seasons, notably Hall of Fame coach John Chaney's tenure from 1982-2006.