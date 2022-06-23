This weekend’s USFL games: Familiar foes clash in postseason semifinals

article

The USFL’s postseason kicks off this weekend and is highlighted by a regular season rematch between the Philadelphia Stars and New Jersey Generals at 3 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX.

These two familiar foes square off in a semifinal matchup at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Philadelphia, led by quarterback Case Cookus, has revenge on their mind against the Generals who beat them in the regular season.

New Jersey was one of the top teams in the regular season thanks to the stellar play of league MVP KaVontae Turpin and elite coaching from USFL Coach of the Year Mike Riley.

A lot is riding on this matchup for both teams. The winner punches their ticket to next week’s championship game.

USFL 2022 postseason schedule

Philadelphia Stars (6-4) vs. New Jersey Generals (9-1) -3 p.m. ET, June 25, FOX.

New Orleans Breakers (6-4) vs. Birmingham Stallions (9-1)- 8 p.m. ET, June 25, NBC.

USFL 2022 Championship game

Teams to be determined. Game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 3.

USFL regular season records

North Division-W-L

New Jersey Generals (9-1)

Philadelphia Stars (6-4)

Michigan Panthers (2-8)

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-9)

South Division-W-L

Birmingham Stallions (9-1)

New Orleans Breakers (6-4)

Tampa Bay Bandits (4-6)

Houston Gamblers (3-7)

The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

