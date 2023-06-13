Time to Fly! Tickets for Eagles home games, public practice on sale Tuesday

article

On you mark; get set; click!

If you're hoping to get your hands on some Eagles tickets for the upcoming season, you're really gonna have to fly!

Single-game tickets for all 10 Philadelphia Eagles home games are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Anticipation for the 2024 season is at an all-time high after the Birds earned the NFC Championship last year, and a spot in the Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Due to high demand, there will be a four-ticket limit per household, and all tickets must be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Can't make it to a game? Tickets for the team's training camp public practice at the Linc on August 6will also be on sale for $10.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the Ticketmaster website.