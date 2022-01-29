Tom Brady's retirement allows time for clothing brand, other business ventures

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady , the seven-time Super Bowl champion who is one of two quarterbacks to lead two teams to championships, is reportedly retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL.

ESPN first reported Brady's decision to call it quits after his second season with the which ended in an NFC divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams .

Brady will have more time to devote to this business empire which includes his wellness brand TB12, pitchman with Brazilian supermodel-turned-businesswoman for FTX Trading — a cryptocurrency exchange.

Earlier this month he launched his own clothing line, and has inked deals with a host of college athletes to endorse the brand, dubbed "Brady."

The new label offers "technical apparel for training and living" according to its website, and the products listed range in price from $20 socks to a $395 parka.

Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots before joining the Bucs in 2020 and winning another, has not only seen enormous success in the NFL but also through his endorsements of several products during his lengthy career. But the Brady brand is his own.

The superstar quarterback, hailed by many as the "GOAT," partnered with Jens Grede to build the brand. Grede has already built three multimillion-dollar fashion empires, including two separately for Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe. The creative director for Brady's line is Dao-Yi Chow, who designed New York brand Public School.

"I thought about launching an apparel brand for a lot of years and we wanted this one, with Jens and Dao, to be perfect," Brady told fashion outlet WWD in an interview published earlier this week. "We wanted to be sure we really nailed it and got it right. I’m closer to the end of my football career but at the same time, [I want to do] things that are fun."

Brady has no shortage of college athletes signed on as ambassadors, now that the NCAA has allowed them to profit off their own names, images, and likenesses.

Nine athletes have signed on, including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, along with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whose famous NFL father Deion Sanders currently serves as his head coach.

But it isn't just football players that Brady has signed. The brand has also brought on college tennis players Patrick Zahraj of UCLA and Andrew Fenty of University of Michigan.

