Union, Revolution play to scoreless draw

Matt Turner made five saves for New England in the Revolution's scoreless draw with the Philadelphia Union on Thursday night.

New England (1-1-4) had three good scoring chances in the opening 15 minutes — with Gustavo Bou forcing a diving save by Andre Blake, Cristian Penilla having a breakaway shot deflected away, and Adam Buksa hitting the crossbar from close range — but little after that.

Blake had his second shutout in six games for Philadelpia (2-1-3).