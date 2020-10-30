What you need to know about Saints-Bears

article

It is rare that one high school has produced two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks. But Westlake High School in Austin has a heck of an alumni association meeting coming on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago when Drew Brees (Class of 1996) and the New Orleans Saints face off against Nick Foles (Class of 2007) and the Bears with huge seeding implications on the line.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on FOX.

The Saints are five point favorites in this contest on the FOXBet.com Sportsbook as of Thursday afternoon. New Orleans is a minus-225 on the money line (a $225 bet is needed to win $100.) Chicago is +187 on the money line (a $100 bet wins $187). The over-under on this game is 43 1/2points.

There’s a great FOX BetBoost on this game that plays into the two quarterbacks. If both Brees and Foles throw two touchdowns each, you can cash in at +350. A $20 bet could win you $90.

The history

It was Teddy Bridgewater under center for the Saints last year when the Saints went to Soldier Field and posted a 36-25 win over Chicago on Oct. 20, 2019. (Brees was out with a collarbone injury.) In fact, New Orleans has won five straight games between these teams dating back to 2011 with three of those games being decided by double figures. Overall, the Saints lead the series 16-15

The main storylines to watch

The Saints offense is elite- they are averaging 30 points a game and have scored 30 or more points in four of six games this season. The lowest point total they have posted is 24 against the Raiders in Week 2. Brees hasn’t posted the monster numbers that you may have gotten used to – his high passing yardage in a game this season total is 325. But the offense runs differently and Alvin Kamara continues to be multi-faceted in the New Orleans offense. The Saints could use Michael Brown to come back soon.

Meanwhile, the Bears are at the opposite end of the spectrum, struggling offensively by only averaging 19.7 points a game despite a 5-2 record. Foles and the offense really struggled last Monday night in a 24-10 loss to the Rams. Chicago hasn’t had a 100 yard rusher this year nor a 300 yard passer in any game. Allen Robinson II, however, is still a target that makes defenses nervous. He will likely be the focal point of the Saints defense as they try to shut him out.

