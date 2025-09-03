When is the first 2026 FIFA World Cup game in Philadelphia?

The Brief Philadelphia will host six matches for the FIFA World Cup 26, including a Round of 16 game on July 4, 2026. The tournament will feature a groundbreaking 104 matches, a 47% increase in games, with 48 nations competing. The new format will include a Round of 32, which is a new knockout round for the top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed teams.



Philadelphia is one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 26, with a schedule that includes six matches. The city's full match schedule includes five Group Stage games and a Round of 16 match on July 4, 2026, which will be the epicenter of the United States' 250th Anniversary Celebration.

Lincoln Financial Field welcomes 2026 FIFA World Cup

What we know:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a groundbreaking 104 matches played across cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. This is a 47% increase in the number of games compared to the previous format. The tournament will run for 39 days, which is a week longer than the 2010, 2014, and 2018 World Cups.

The group stage will now feature 12 groups of four teams. According to Victor Montagliani, the chairman of the 2026 World Cup, and president of CONCACAF, the new format was chosen because "team and fan experience, player welfare and sporting integrity were taken into consideration."

The most significant addition to the tournament is the Round of 32, a new knockout round. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups will automatically advance, making up 24 teams. The remaining eight spots will be filled by the "best" third-placed teams from the groups.

When is the first FIFA World Cup 26 game in Philly?

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game to be hosted in Philadelphia will be played on June 14.

Philadelphia's full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage : June 14, 2026

Group Stage : June 19, 2026

Group Stage : June 22, 2026

Group Stage : June 25, 2026

Group Stage : June 27, 2026

Round of 16: July 4, 2026

The tournament breakdown

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers have not yet concluded, so the nations participating in 2026's tournament are not finalized. Here are the dates for each section of the tournament from June 11 through July 19, 2026. :