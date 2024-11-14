When is the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight? How to stream and more

Jake Paul will take on Mike Tyson in a boxing match in Arlington on Friday.

The long-awaited match between Paul, 27, and Tyson, 58, will be held at AT&T Stadium.

The fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

The bout was originally planned for July 20, but had to be rescheduled after Tyson had an ulcer flare up.

The former heavyweight champ has since been cleared.

Featured article

Tyson has not fought since a tie in an exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

Paul, a YouTuber turned boxer, is 10-1 with seven knockouts in his fighting career.

When is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?

When: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Network: Netflix

The Tyson-Paul fight will be Friday, Nov. 15.

The stream of the event starts at 8 p.m. eastern.

There are 7 total fights on the card.

Paul and Tyson will be the final fight of the night, meaning the exact time will depend on the previous fights.

Paul-Tyson Undercard

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes.

Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight Tickets

Tickets for the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are on sale.