Where to watch Eagles, other NFL games: Week 3

This is week 3 of the Philadelphia Eagles 2024 season and Sunday they are taking on the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans, with a kick-off time of 1 p.m.

You can see the 1-1 Eagles take on the undefeated Saints at Caesars Superdome live on FOX 29.

FOX 29 is getting you ready for game day starting at 8:45 Sunday morning, with the Toyota NFL Kickoff Show. Then, at 10 a.m., FOX 29 Game Day will break down the matchup and will make sense out of why most "experts" see the Birds as underdogs this week.

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all of the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 9 a.m. PT on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

The Eagles are listed as 7th in Week 3 of the FOX Sports’ power rankings this week, with the Saints at 9th, while the Lions are at 3rd, the 49ers are 4th and the Buccaneers are just ahead of the Birds.

Are the Saints for real this year? They almost made their way to the playoffs last year and their offensive line has been solid, after two weeks of play. They are undefeated, at this stage, so the Eagles will have to step up and carry themselves in the way we know they can, despite losing to Atlanta in Week 2. Fundamentally, on both sides of the ball, the Birds have a lot to work on, in terms of preventable mistakes.

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England at N.Y. Jets, 3-24 Final Jets win

Sunday, Sept. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago at Indianapolis: 1 p.m ET (CBS)

Houston at Minnesota: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay at Tennessee: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina at Las Vegas: 4:05 p.m ET (CBS)

Miami at Seattle: 4:05 p.m ET (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City at Atlanta: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville at Buffalo: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington at Cincinnati: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

