Police investigate after woman found dead in Schuylkill River: officials
article
EAST FALLS - An investigation has been launched after a woman was pulled from the Schuylkill River Saturday morning.
What we know:
Philadelphia police were called to the 4500 block of Kelly Drive on the report of a person in the Schuylkill River Saturday morning, just after 10:30.
After they arrived, a woman was recovered from the river.
Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, officials said.
What we don't know:
No identifying information was released about the woman. Officials did not release any information about why the woman may have been in the river.
This is an ongoing investigation.