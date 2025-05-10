Police investigate after woman found dead in Schuylkill River: officials

article

An investigation has been launched after a woman was pulled from the Schuylkill River Saturday morning.

What we know:

Philadelphia police were called to the 4500 block of Kelly Drive on the report of a person in the Schuylkill River Saturday morning, just after 10:30.

After they arrived, a woman was recovered from the river.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, officials said.

What we don't know:

No identifying information was released about the woman. Officials did not release any information about why the woman may have been in the river.

This is an ongoing investigation.