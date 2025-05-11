Teen charged with murder after boy, 12, killed making music video in Philly home
PHILADELPHIA - Tragedy struck a Philadelphia neighborhood this weekend when a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot, and now a teenager is being charged with his death.
What we know:
Ethan Parker, 12, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest on the 1500 block of East Pastorius Street in the middle of the day on Saturday.
He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m.
Parker and two teens were making a music video with guns, when one went off and killed the 12-year-old boy.
Police recovered the gun and said other weapons were found in the home.
On Sunday, a 17-year-old was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and related offenses.
What we don't know:
Police say the identity of the 17-year-old suspect is not being released at this time.
What they're saying:
Neighbors were shocked to hear about the 12-year-old's shooting death.
"In the middle of the day, shooting a video and playing with guns, it should not happen," Katisha James said. "That is very shocking. I'm at a loss for words now."
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police and neighbors at the scene.