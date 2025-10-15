Who has secured a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after October qualifiers?

article

The Brief Hosts USA, Mexico, and Canada are automatically qualified. As of mid-October, over 20 nations have secured spots. Debutants include Jordan, Uzbekistan, and Cape Verde.



With the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup heating up, several nations have already punched their tickets to the expanded 48-team tournament. The stakes are high for both historical football powers and first-time qualifiers.

The October FIFA World Cup Qualifiers have just wrapped up as of Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Qualified Teams (so far)

CONCACAF (North, Central America, Caribbean)

Hosts with automatic berths: USA, Mexico, Canada

AFC (Asia)

Qualified: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan

CAF (Africa)

Qualified: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

CONMEBOL (South America)

Qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

OFC (Oceania)

Qualified: New Zealand

UEFA (Europe)

Qualified: England

Total nations qualified: 28

Total spots remain: 20 (including playoff berths)

Hosts & Automatic entry

As co-hosts, USA, Mexico, and Canada automatically claimed their spots in the tournament, bypassing the need to compete in qualifying.

Asia (AFC): Deep field, new faces

Asia has already confirmed eight direct qualifiers. Powerhouses such as Japan, Iran, South Korea, and Australia secured early berths.

Notably, Jordan and Uzbekistan qualified for the first time.

Qatar, having hosted in 2022, earned qualification through play this cycle — a first in its history.

Saudi Arabia punched its ticket after locking down a draw with Iraq in their final qualifier match.

DOHA, QATAR - OCTOBER 14: Players of Qatar line up during the National Anthems prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Qatar and United Arab Emirates at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed F Expand

Africa (CAF): Historic firsts & traditional powers

Africa has delivered nine qualifiers, reflecting the confederation’s depth. Longstanding heavyweights like Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, and Ghana made it through.

Two new entrants making history are Cape Verde—which clinched its first-ever FIFA World Cup berth—and South Africa, returning after more than a decade.

TOPSHOT - Supporters celebrate Cape Verde's victory against Eswatini during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group D match at a fan zone in Sao Vicente, Cape Verde, on October 13, 2025. A carnival-like atmosphere erupted in the streets of Ca Expand

South America (CONMEBOL): Six giants locked in

South America’s six automatic slots were filled by Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Europe (UEFA): Early qualifier & road ahead

From Europe, England officially secured its spot by winning all matches in Group K.

Several European teams are still battling through the UEFA qualifiers, where group winners earn direct passage and others will head into playoffs in March 2026.

In UEFA qualification, Norway is positioning itself as a frontrunner in Group I, riding a strong unbeaten streak and convincing results lately. They remain one of the teams closest to sealing direct qualification from Europe.

Italy, meanwhile, recently guaranteed a playoff spot after a 3–0 win over Israel, but still trails Norway in the group standings for direct qualification. Belgium is also among the teams pushing hard in its group but faces stiff competition and tight margins to claim a direct slot.

The UEFA qualifiers run through November 2025, with playoffs scheduled for March 2026 to determine remaining European entries.

RIGA, LATVIA - OCTOBER 14: Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring his team's third goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Latvia and England at Daugava Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Riga, Latvia. (Photo b Expand

CONCACAF: Round four update

As the final round of CONCACAF qualifying races forward, the region’s path to securing all remaining World Cup berths is sharpening in intensity. FIFA and CONCACAF reports show a region-wide battle unfolding in three groups, with only three direct slots available and two intercontinental playoff places up for grabs.

Read FIFA's update on the CONCACAF qualifiers online.

What’s next & final slots

Remaining World Cup spots will be decided through:

Ongoing qualifiers in each confederation

Intercontinental playoffs involving teams from AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL, OFC and CONCACAF to fill the last two berths

Continued European groups and playoff rounds into early 2026

As the field takes shape, keep an eye on these regions — dramatic finishes and breakthrough performances are still ahead.

The tournament’s full schedule:

Group stages: 11-27 June

Round of 32: 28 June-3 July

Round of 16: 4-7 July

Quarter-finals: 9-11 July

Semi-finals: 14-15 July

Third-place playoff: 18 July

Final: 19 July