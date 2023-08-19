Women’s World Cup: England and Spain square off in the Final | August 20, 2023

article

The FIFA Women’s World Cup only happens once every four years, and whether you’re a soccer devotee or someone who just tunes in when the Cup comes around, you won’t want to miss the action. Never fear: We’ve got you covered.

Every day through the Final on August 20, FOX Digital will be breaking down the details on all the can’t-miss matches, players to watch and other essential details. What’s next: It’s the final countdown.

Women’s World Cup matches on August 20, 2023

England (winner of group D) vs. Spain (runner-up of group C), 6 a.m. (FOX, FOX Sports app)

Players to watch

Spain: Alexia Putellas, midfielder

This back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner is one of the best players on the planet, period. FIFA calls her a "skillful playmaker [who is] equipped with a mesmerizing left foot and an unerring ability to decisively affect matches by creating viable scoring opportunities for herself and her team-mates," while FOX Sports says that, like Beyoncé, Britney and Cher, "her one-name status as ‘Alexia’ is well-earned."

Also of note: Teammates Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes, Aitana Bonmati and Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer have knocked down three goals apiece so far. And 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo, who came off the bench to score Spain’s game-winning goal against the Netherlands and followed it up with a goal against Sweden, certainly knows how to make an entrance.

England: Keira Walsh, midfielder

This Barcelona star (she recently moved over from Manchester City for a record-smashing fee) is an intelligent and highly tactical player FIFA calls "the beating heart of the England midfield." She’s formidable on defense but her quick thinking helped seal England’s EURO win with a crucial pass to teammate Ella Toone. She’s a world-class, top-tier player.

Also of note: Lauren James has been one of the tournament’s breakout stars, and her three goals to date have put her in the mix for the Golden Boot, but a red card in England’s round of 16 match against Nigeria meant she missed out the quarterfinal and semifinal matches. Now she’s back – expect her to make a difference. Teammate Lauren Hemp also has three goals on her sheet.

Who is in the Women’s World Cup Final?

Spain

England

Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup taking place?

The eyes (and cameras) of the world have turned toward host countries Australia and New Zealand.

In what time zone is the Women’s World Cup taking place?

Well, there's more than one time zone involved, as the battles for the Cup will take place in 10 stadiums in two countries. But suffice it to say that you're looking at times that are anywhere from 12 hours (for matches in Perth, Australia) to 16 hours (all New Zealand-based matches) ahead of EST.

That means some matches – like Nigeria vs. Canada, the first match of day two (July 21) – will be played early in the day locally but air on what's technically the evening before in the U.S. (in this case, July 20). Who said there's no such thing as time travel?

Where can you stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

All matches will be live-streamed on FOXSports.com and via the FOX Sports app, and full replays will also be available.

How can I watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup on live TV?

The FIFA Women's World Cup will air on FOX and FS1. The complete schedule awaits your perusal at FOXSports.com.

When does Team USA play next?

In the Women’s World Cup? 2027.

