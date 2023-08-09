Women’s World Cup: Quarterfinals ahoy! | August 9, 2023

article

The FIFA Women’s World Cup only happens once every four years, and whether you’re a soccer devotee or someone who just tunes in when the Cup comes around, you won’t want to miss the action. Never fear: We’ve got you covered.

Every day through the Final on August 20, FOX Digital will be breaking down the details on all the can’t-miss matches, players to watch and other essential details. What’s next: With the round of 16 over, we preview the matches to come – and the stars on the rise.

Women’s World Cup matches on August 9, 2023

There are none! The eight remaining teams take a well-deserved break before the quarterfinal round kicks off in earnest tomorrow.

Women’s World Cup: Quarterfinals schedule

Thursday, August 10

Netherlands vs. Spain, 9 p.m., FOX

Friday, August 11

Japan vs. Sweden, 3:30 a.m., FOX

Saturday, August 12

Australia vs. France, 3 a.m., FOX

England vs. Colombia, 6:30 a.m., FOX

Can’t-miss matches

Honestly, all of them! But for our money, the most exciting match-ups are clear. First, Japan’s epic hot streak is blazing a trail right toward the Swedish giant-slayers, who took out the U.S. in the round of 16.

Then, Sam Kerr, her uninjured calf and the rest of Aussie’s Matildas aim to keep the momentum going against France's Captain Wendie Renard and Kadidiatou Diani, one of the tourney’s breakout stars (and a contender for the Golden Boot).

Players to watch in the quarterfinals

Australia: Sam Kerr, striker

The captain of Australia’s Matildas is a soccer giant: She’s a LEGO! She made the cover of the FIFA video game series! She’s made celebratory backflips iconic! And per FIFA, she’s one of only three players to have scored more than three goals in a Women's World Cup game, racking up four goals in a match against Jamaica in the 2019 cup. There are few players in the world this exciting – or this much fun to watch.

Also of note: Hayley Raso, whose three goals so far have put her in the race for the Golden Boot.

Colombia: Linda Caicedo, forward

Caicedo's stunning World Cup performance this year has been dimmed by general concerns over her health. One video showed Caicedo, who is a cancer survivor, dropping to the ground while grabbing her chest at one point during the tournament. But head coach Nelson Abadía said it was a culmination of stress and fatigue, adding there was "no problem." Let’s hope for more exhilarating play – and no more worrying health moments.

Also of note: Catalina Usme, whose expertly executed match-winning goal against Jamaica earned Colombia its first quarterfinals appearance in WWC history. It was her second goal of the tournament.

England: Keira Walsh, midfielder

This Barcelona star (she recently moved over from Manchester City for a record-smashing fee) is an intelligent and highly tactical player FIFA calls "the beating heart of the England midfield." She’s formidable on defense but her quick thinking helped seal England’s EURO win with a crucial pass to teammate Ella Toone. She’s a world-class, top-tier player.

Also of note: Lauren James has been one of the tournament’s breakout stars, and her three goals to date have put her in the mix for the Golden Boot – but a red card in England’s match against Nigeria means she’ll be sitting out the Lionesses’ quarterfinal match.

France: Wendie Renard, defender

The captain of the French, the imposing Renard (she’s over six feet tall!) will be participating in her fourth World Cup, with an impressive 34 goals to her name and an even-more staggering 144 appearances with Les Bleues. She’s a towering figure – and not just because she’s so darned tall. Expect big things from le capitaine.

Also of note: Kadidiatou Diani’s three goals to date make her a contender for the Golden Boot.

Japan: Saki Kumagai, defender

Japan and coach Futoshi Ikeda will be relying on this captain to steer the team toward victory – she’s the only member of the current Nadeshiko squad to play a role in Japan’s 2011 World Cup victory.

Also of note: Hinata Miyazawa, current leader in the race for the Golden Boot with five goals.

Netherlands: Lieke Martens, forward

Called "one of the most exciting attacking players of her generation" by FIFA, this former UEFA Player of the Year isn’t her team’s only source of firepower, but she’s formidable – and not just as a goal-scorer. Now playing in her third WWC, FIFA praises the Paris Saint-Germain star’s "exceptional ability to pass her way out of tight spaces," adding that her "pinpoint accuracy from long range and excellent reading of the game pulls opposition defenses out of shape, allowing the 30-year-old to create opportunities for her team-mates in the penalty area."

Also of note: Jill Roord, whose four goals in the tournament thus far put her in the mix for the Golden Boot.

Spain: Alexia Putellas, midfielder

This back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner is one of the best players on the planet, period. FIFA calls her a " skilful playmaker [who is] equipped with a mesmerizing left foot and an unerring ability to decisively affect matches by creating viable scoring opportunities for herself and her team-mates," while FOX Sports says that, like Beyoncé, Britney and Cher, "her one-name status as ‘Alexia’ is well-earned."

Also of note: Teammates Jennifer Hermosa Fuentes, Aitana Bonmati and Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer have knocked down three goals apiece so far.

Sweden: Stina Blackstenius, striker

"I always say that one of my best defenders is our center forward," FIFA quotes coach Peter Gerhardsson as saying of this versatile Arsenal star. The player that soccer’s governing body calls "the most potent attacker in Sweden’s senior side" has dealt with some injuries of late, but "if she can arrive at the Women’s World Cup fit and firing, Sweden’s opponents are all but certain to suffer the consequences."

Also of note: Amanda Ilestedt’s three goals of the tournament so far are nothing to sniff at, that’s for sure.

What teams are still in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Advanced to quarterfinals

Spain

The Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Australia

England

Colombia

France

What teams have been eliminated in the knockout phase of the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Switzerland

South Africa

Norway

United States

Denmark

Nigeria

Jamaica

Morocco

Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup taking place?

The eyes (and cameras) of the world have turned toward host countries Australia and New Zealand.

In what time zone is the Women’s World Cup taking place?

Well, there's more than one time zone involved, as the battles for the Cup will take place in 10 stadiums in two countries. But suffice it to say that you're looking at times that are anywhere from 12 hours (for matches in Perth, Australia) to 16 hours (all New Zealand-based matches) ahead of EST.

That means some matches – like Nigeria vs. Canada, the first match of day two (July 21) – will be played early in the day locally but air on what's technically the evening before in the U.S. (in this case, July 20). Who said there's no such thing as time travel?

Where can you stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

How does the knockout phase work in the Women’s World Cup?

Good question! It’s a lot simpler than the knockout phase. From here on out, every match is a "get it done or go home" situation – a loss means it’s the end of the line.

But what does that mean in a sport that often ends in a tie, and in a tournament that’s seen plenty of them? It still means every showdown is a must-win – it’s just that the matches will last longer. Here’s the exact rule, per FIFA:

"In the knockout stages, if a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time shall be played. Extra time shall consist of two 15-minute periods, with an interval not exceeding five minutes before the first period of extra time begins and a short drinks break (interval) not exceeding one minute at half-time. The players shall remain on the pitch during both of these intervals.

"If the score is still level at the end of extra time, kicks from the penalty mark shall be taken to determine the winner, in accordance with the procedure specified in the Laws of the Game."

In short, play continues for up to another 30 minutes, and if it’s still tied at the end of that half-hour, it’s time for penalty-kick-a-palooza.

When does Team USA play next?

In the Women’s World Cup? 2027.

