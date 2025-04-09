Phillies' Sosa makes first career start in outfield, robs Braves' Ozuna of a homer

article

The Brief Edmundo Sosa started in left field for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. He had no previous starts in the outfield. Sosa looked like an accomplished outfielder when he reached over the wall to rob Marcell Ozuna of a home run.



It will be quite difficult for Edmundo Sosa to top his first play of his first career start in the outfield.

What we know:

Sosa, best known for his versatility as an infielder, started in left field for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Sosa, in his eighth season in the majors with St. Louis and Philadelphia, had no previous starts in the outfield.

Sosa looked like an accomplished outfielder when he reached over the wall to rob Marcell Ozuna of a home run in the first inning.

Ozuna's shot off Zack Wheeler looked as if it was headed over the fence. Instead, Sosa leaped and pulled the ball back for the final out of the inning. Sosa kept the ball in his glove as he jogged back to a warm welcome in the Phillies dugout.

The backstory:

Before Tuesday night, Sosa had made five career appearances in the outfield with no starts, coving 6 1/3 innings. He had three starts at shortstop and one at third base this season. He got a start in the outfield after hitting .550 and driving in six runs in his first six games.

In 2024, Sosa made starts at shortstop, third base and second base.