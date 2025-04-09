Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old boy shot walking home in West Philadelphia as police search for suspect

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 9, 2025 7:11am EDT
14-year-old shot in West Philly; man killed by SEPTA train

A teen boy was rushed to the hospital after a shooting late Tuesday night hours before a man was struck and killed by a SEPTA train.

The Brief

    • A teen boy was shot in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night.
    • He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
    • The suspected shooter is still at large.

PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are searching for a suspected shooter after a teenage boy was rushed to the hospital in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

What we know:

A 14-year-old was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound on 56th Street between Race and Vine streets around 11:30 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the boy was walking home when a man pulled out a firearm. He tried to run away, but was struck in the back by a bullet.

SEPTA officials say he flagged down a bus driver for help.

One spent shell casing was found at the scene, but no weapon has been recovered.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting is still unknown.

What's next:

A suspect is still being sought in connection with the shooting. Police say they are looking for a male suspect.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

