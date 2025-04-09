14-year-old boy shot walking home in West Philadelphia as police search for suspect

The Brief A teen boy was shot in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspected shooter is still at large.



Police say they are searching for a suspected shooter after a teenage boy was rushed to the hospital in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

What we know:

A 14-year-old was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound on 56th Street between Race and Vine streets around 11:30 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the boy was walking home when a man pulled out a firearm. He tried to run away, but was struck in the back by a bullet.

SEPTA officials say he flagged down a bus driver for help.

One spent shell casing was found at the scene, but no weapon has been recovered.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting is still unknown.

What's next:

A suspect is still being sought in connection with the shooting. Police say they are looking for a male suspect.