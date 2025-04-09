14-year-old boy shot walking home in West Philadelphia as police search for suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are searching for a suspected shooter after a teenage boy was rushed to the hospital in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night.
What we know:
A 14-year-old was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound on 56th Street between Race and Vine streets around 11:30 p.m.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.
Police say the boy was walking home when a man pulled out a firearm. He tried to run away, but was struck in the back by a bullet.
SEPTA officials say he flagged down a bus driver for help.
One spent shell casing was found at the scene, but no weapon has been recovered.
What we don't know:
A motive for the shooting is still unknown.
What's next:
A suspect is still being sought in connection with the shooting. Police say they are looking for a male suspect.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.