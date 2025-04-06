Officer shot after car crash in Pottstown; barricade, shelter-in-place issued: police

The Brief A police officer was shot in Pottstown Sunday evening following a car crash, officials say. This is an ongoing investigation with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.



An investigation is underway after Montgomery County officials say an officer with the Pottstown Police Department was shot Sunday night.

A large police presence formed at the scene.

What we know:

At 5:06 p.m., Pottstown police responded to a two-car crash at Beech Street and North Mount Vernon Street in Pottstown.

While at the scene, officials say the officers struggled with one of the vehicle’s occupants as they say he attempted to reach for a firearm in the vehicle.

That's when officials say the male then fled on foot to his residence on Winding Road.

They say the suspect then shot at officers, striking one officer in the shoulder.

Police returned fire, but did not strike the suspect.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

According to the Nether Providence Police Department, a shelter-in-place was issued in the area.

Additional officers and medics also arrived at the scene.

FOX 29's Ellen Kolodziej says police have surrounded a home where a man suspected of shooting the officer is inside.

State Police, SWAT and police from more than 10 departments are on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.