Man killed by SETPA train after falling onto tracks in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A tragedy on the train tracks left a man dead in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.
What we know:
SEPTA officials say a man was walking between train cars near the Olney Transit Center when he fell onto the tracks.
He was then struck by a SEPTA train, and killed just after 3 p.m.
Service between the Erie and Fern Rock stations was stopped for several hours as law enforcement investigated the scene.
What we don't know:
The man's identity has yet to be released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by SEPTA.