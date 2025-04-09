Expand / Collapse search

Man killed by SETPA train after falling onto tracks in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 9, 2025 7:19am EDT
Philadelphia
14-year-old shot in West Philly; man killed by SEPTA train

A teen boy was rushed to the hospital after a shooting late Tuesday night hours before a man was struck and killed by a SEPTA train.

The Brief

    • A man was struck and killed by a SEPTA train on Tuesday.
    • Officials say he was walking between cars when he fell onto the tracks.
    • His identity has yet to be released.

PHILADELPHIA - A tragedy on the train tracks left a man dead in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

What we know:

SEPTA officials say a man was walking between train cars near the Olney Transit Center when he fell onto the tracks.

He was then struck by a SEPTA train, and killed just after 3 p.m.

Service between the Erie and Fern Rock stations was stopped for several hours as law enforcement investigated the scene.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has yet to be released.

