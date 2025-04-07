Delco mother goes into labor, delivers her baby at home: 'The baby slid right out like a water park'

The Brief A Chester woman delivered her baby 10 days early at home. Her husband says she coached him through helping her while she delivered. Crozer Chester is two minutes away from their home, but the baby came fast.



A Chester family had a birth plan.

However, their baby had a plan of his own and that didn't include being born at Crozer Chester Hospital. He wanted to come on April Fool's Day.

What we know:

It wasn't a joke, but it was a very special delivery. Danielle Roberts was due April 11, but her son came 10 days early.

She delivered him alongside her husband in their bedroom with no complications.

The baby is healthy and back at home.

What they're saying:

"This is Braiven. And we call him Brave for short. And I will say through this whole pregnancy he's shown some bravery or had me become brave too," said Danielle Roberts. Her newborn son is just about a week old.

"He's just little old cute. Little handsome baby I was holding in my arms," she said. Braiven is healthy and home after an unexpected arrival also here at home.

"I was just so surprised like I actually delivered my baby. He came that quick," said Roberts. Despite what the calendar stated that day, what was happening was very real.

"I was due April 11th but April first he decided to make his grand entrance," said Roberts. She had planned on having a natural birth at Crozer-Chester Medical Center but that night the contractions kicked in big time.

"It started getting more intense so instead of it being like 10-15 minutes apart it was 5 to 4 minutes apart," she said. Roberts and her husband Bryant called her father to pick up their other four young children.

"My body was just doing what it naturally does," she said. Her husband encouraged her to go to the hospital only about two minutes away but Danielle was upstairs in their bedroom and her motherly instincts told her to stay put.

"My concern was me actually trying to walk down the steps and he slide out," she said.

"Just not understanding the pain, so at that point I'm gonna shut up and just assist. Next thing I know the baby slid right out like a water park," said Leach.

"I had his head and I just slid him out onto the bed," said Roberts.

"She was calm and she was like the Incredible Hulk and in a split second, she said babe take a picture. And I'm like wait," laughed Leach. They called 911 to coach them the rest of the way until paramedics arrived.

"It's like this little blessing. I feel so blessed to be able to do this," said Roberts.

The family now has five children, including Braiven. They have three other sons and one daughter. They are 10 years and younger.