Philadelphia weather: Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued ahead of Thursday heat, haze

The Brief A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for ozone is being declared for Philadelphia and Southwest Pennsylvania for Thursday, officials said. Thursday is forecasted to be the hottest day of the year, so far, and with wildfire smoke from Canada combined with moderately high humidity and a southwest wind, conditions will feel oppressive.



What we know:

The forecast for Thursday across the region is calling for hazy, hot and humid conditions. Temperatures could exceed 90 degrees in many locations in the Delaware Valley, while dew points will head into the 60s, which can feel uncomfortable.

Additionally, winds will blow out of the southwest from 10 to 15 mph, which also creates uncomfortable conditions and wildfire smoke from Canada is continuing to blow into the region.

The combined circumstances prompted the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to issue the alert for the Delaware Valley and in the Pittsburgh region.

What you can do:

Sensitive groups, including the elderly, children, and people with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, should limit outdoor activities. Otherwise, in order to reduce ozone air pollution, residents and businesses are encouraged to voluntarily participate in one or more activities:

Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips

Limiting engine idling

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use

For more on Philadelphia’s heat guide, visit the Extreme Heat Guide website, here.