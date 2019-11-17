Another record month for NJ sports betting: $487M in bets

Another record month for NJ sports betting: $487M in bets

New Jersey’s sports betting industry set another monthly record in October for the amount bet as gamblers plunked down close to a half-billion dollars while baseball’s playoffs and World Series, football, basketball and hockey were all on the betting board.

NJ casinos taking bets on video tournament industry

NJ casinos taking bets on video tournament industry

New Jersey’s casinos are now taking bets on competitive video game tournaments, looking to expand the state’s fast-growing sports betting industry to the $1 billion video tournament market.

Ready student one? Universities introduce degrees in esports

Ready student one? Universities introduce degrees in esports

Dozens of U.S. colleges have offered varsity level esports competitions for years. But some schools are taking it a step further by adding courses as the industry's boom drives demand for professionals who know how to, for example, organize esports tournaments.