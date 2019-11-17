Former Eagle Jay Ajayi becomes professional gamer, will represent Union in eMLS cup
The Philadelphia Union announced Tuesday that the veteran running back would be representing their team in an eMLS cup campaign.
Another record month for NJ sports betting: $487M in bets
New Jersey’s sports betting industry set another monthly record in October for the amount bet as gamblers plunked down close to a half-billion dollars while baseball’s playoffs and World Series, football, basketball and hockey were all on the betting board.
NJ casinos taking bets on video tournament industry
New Jersey’s casinos are now taking bets on competitive video game tournaments, looking to expand the state’s fast-growing sports betting industry to the $1 billion video tournament market.
Ready student one? Universities introduce degrees in esports
Dozens of U.S. colleges have offered varsity level esports competitions for years. But some schools are taking it a step further by adding courses as the industry's boom drives demand for professionals who know how to, for example, organize esports tournaments.
Fortnite world champ swatted at Montgomery County home
The Pennsylvania teen who won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion has been swatted.