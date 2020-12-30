Whatcha Makin: Stroopwaffles and chocolate strawberries
Sue Serio shows off some viewer creations during the most recent snowstorm.
Whatcha Makin: Homemade sweaters and jewelry
Share your quarantine creations with Sue Serio on Twitter!
Whatcha Makin: Crockpot rice pudding and crocheted Bernie Sanders
FOX 29's Sue Serio shows off viewer creations during the pandemic.
Whatcha Makin: Kitchen islands and painted bottles
Sue shows off some viewer creations in the latest edition of Whatcha Makin.
Whatcha Makin: December 30th
Sue shows off her temperature blanket for the year 2020 as well as your viewer creations for the last Whatcha Makin for 2020.
Whatcha Makin: November 30th
Sue Serio shows off your viewer creations during the pandemic.
Whatcha Makin: November 23rd
Sue shows off some of the viewer creations during the pandemic.
Whatcha Makin: November 20th
Sue Serio shows off some Thanksgiving themed viewer creations.
Whatcha Makin: November 16th
Sue shows off some viewer creations in the latest edition of Whatcha Makin.
Whatcha Makin: November 9th
Sue Serio shows off some viewer creations in the latest segment of Whatcha Makin.
Whatcha Makin': November 2
Sue Serio shares more quarantine craft creations from FOX 29 viewers!