Mom, man face murder charge after 13-year-old girl left in hot car
Authorities say the mother of a 13-year-old girl with disabilities and a man living with her are charged with murder after intentionally leaving the child inside a hot car for five hours.
Police fear missing 5-year-old dead along with mother in South Carolina
A 5-year-old South Carolina girl is missing after Sumter Police said her mother was found dead in her apartment Monday evening.
Police fear missing 5-year-old dead along with mother in South Carolina
A 5-year-old South Carolina girl is missing after Sumter Police said her mother was found dead in her apartment Monday evening.
Woman suspects porch pirate stole package with 9 tarantulas
A South Carolina woman says a porch pirate may have stolen a package containing nine tarantulas from her front porch.