6th heat wave in full swing as hot temps stick around Wednesday

Excessive heat sticks around Wednesday as the region marks its sixth heat wave of the season.

Warm and muggy conditions are expected throughout Tuesday evening into the overnight.

An air quality alert will go into effect Wednesday for sensitive groups who should limit their time outdoors.

High temperatures will be in the 90s in the Philadelphia area with temperatures slightly cooler down the shore in the 80s. Our next chance of rain comes Friday with a few late storms.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 92, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 93, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Heat wave continues. High: 95, Low: 76

