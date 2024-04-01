April showers bringing four days of rain to kick off the month

It may be April Fools' Day, but this week's forecast is no joke - the rain is here to stay!

Those April showers will start to roll in Monday morning, drying off just in time for the Phillies game!

Rain will start again Tuesday morning and continue all day and night with the heaviest rain expected during the afternoon.

Another soaker on Wednesday before the rain finally starts to taper off Thursday afternoon to bring a sunny first weekend of April!

Temperatures will also dip into the 40s and 50s for the first four days of the month, jumping to a high of 60 by Saturday.