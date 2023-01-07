Weather Authority: Clear, chilly Saturday night sets up light snow, rain mix for Sunday night

Our skies are clear tonight, which clears the way for temps drop to the 20s and 30s.

Even though we start Sunday sunny, that's not the way we stay.

We'll be pretty cloudy in the afternoon as highs reach the low 40s, which, by the way, is the average high.

After the Eagles game, snow and rain arrives.

Plan for snow to come into New Castle County, Delaware and into the Pa. and N.J. suburbs within an hour drive of Philly by midnight. Rain will arrive in southern Delaware and the most southern Jersey counties at that time.

As the night continues, snow will turn into rain for the suburbs within an hour drive of Philly, and snow will arrive in Berks County, Upper Bucks and Montgomery counties, and the Lehigh Valley.

The rain and snow will end by sunrise, 7:22, on Monday. It won't inconvenience your morning commute or the bus stop and the sun will shine by the afternoon.

We'll stay dry until Friday. Rain closes out the week on Friday and Saturday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 30

SUNDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 42, Low: 32

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain, snow arrive between 8 p.m. - midnight.

MONDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 46, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 48, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. High: 48, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Rain all day. High: 54, Low: 38