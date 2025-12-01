TSA fee for non-REAL ID travelers: What you need to know

The Brief The Transportation Security Administration is announcing a major change that could hit some travelers in the wallet. Starting Feb. 1, passengers flying domestically without a REAL ID or valid passport will be charged a $45 fee to get through airport security. At Philadelphia International Airport, travelers returning home from Thanksgiving weekend were surprised to learn about the new requirement.



On the heels of the busiest travel day of the year, the Transportation Security Administration is announcing a major change that could hit some travelers in the wallet.

Starting Feb. 1, passengers flying domestically without a REAL ID or valid passport will be charged a $45 fee to get through airport security.

What they're saying:

At Philadelphia International Airport, travelers returning home from Thanksgiving weekend were surprised to learn about the new requirement.

"It’s something we weren’t aware of," John Smecko told FOX 29. "But I guess if it’s $45, of course we’re going to pay it."

For infrequent travelers, the new policy may come as an unwelcome wake-up call.

"For people who don’t travel very often, it’s probably not top of mind," Dan Phelan said. "It may get to be top of mind once they get hit with 45 bucks."

TSA says the fee will apply only to the roughly 6% of Americans who still don’t have a REAL ID-compliant license or another acceptable form of identification. Those travelers will be directed into a new verification process called TSA Confirm.ID, which grants a 10-day clearance window for domestic flights.

Some travelers told FOX 29 they might be willing to pay the fee rather than go through the process of getting a REAL ID or passport — at least at first.

"It would make sense if we traveled a lot," Smecko said. "I think we will travel more, so it would make sense."

But even he admits the cost could push them toward finally upgrading.

"If we’re going to go through it, and it’s going to cost us $45, then we’re going to get the REAL ID for the future," he said.

Others say the price is too steep.

"It wasn’t easy to get a REAL ID, to be honest," Vicki Phelan said. "I had to be diligent. I think $45 is really steep."

TSA officials say the fee covers the cost of additional identity checks for passengers who arrive without acceptable ID. The agency warns travelers could face longer wait times at airports around the country as more people go through Confirm.ID screening.

One traveler, Zybriizs Scott, said he experienced that firsthand after losing his REAL ID.

"It was pretty frustrating because I had a whole bunch of bags," Scott said. "So get your REAL ID — and don’t lose it like me."

A senior TSA official told FOX 29 that identity verification is critical to protecting the nation’s transportation systems.

The REAL ID Act — passed in 2005 after 9/11 — created tougher national standards for driver’s licenses. After decades of delays, the rules finally took effect this year. TSA says 94% of passengers already use a REAL ID or passport at checkpoints.

Some travelers don’t expect the change to affect most people.

"I think the 6% only affects people not traveling a bunch," Laurie Holbrook said. "So I don’t think it’s going to change much."

What you can do:

TSA advises travelers who are unsure whether their license meets updated standards to check with their state DMV before heading to the airport — or risk getting hit with the new $45 fee.