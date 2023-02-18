Weather Authority: Cloudy and mild with brief, passing showers for Delaware Valley Presidents Day

President’s Day will be mild, with a lot of cloud cover and temperatures rising quickly, close to 60 degrees, even into the Lehigh Valley.

A few spotty showers may make their way through the region in the afternoon, but nothing to spoil the day.

Late Monday night and into the overnight into Tuesday, more rain will cross the area, but that will clear out early Tuesday morning. Some brief showers may pop up Tuesday afternoon, but nothing dramatic.

Looking further into the week, Wednesday afternoon has the potential for scattered afternoon showers, with more scattered showers Thursday morning.

Temperatures remain mainly mild, with highs Monday and Tuesday near 60, falling close to 50 Wednesday and then nearly 70 degrees by Thursday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 43

MONDAY: President's Day. High: 60, Low: 44

TUESDAY: Passing shower. High: 60, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 50, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Morning showers. High: 68, Low: 46

FRIDAY: Windy and chilly. High: 50, Low: 28

SATURDAY: Snow then rain. High: 38. Low: 34