Cold air funnel clouds spotted in New Jersey and Delaware

FOX 29 viewers captured cold air funnel clouds in New Jersey and Delaware Tuesday night. Residents reported seeing the funnels in Atco, Pennsville and Fenwick Island.

According to the National Weather Service, cold air funnels form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold.

Spotted in Selbyville, Delaware.(Stephanie Fowler)

It is rare for the funnels to touch the ground, but if a cold air funnel does touch down it can cause EF-0 level (winds up to 85 mph) tornado damage.

Cold air funnels are most common in the fall and spring.

