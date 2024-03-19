First day of spring in Philadelphia kicks off with unseasonably blustery weather
PHILADELPHIA - We're officially springing into a new season, even though it still feels like winter outside!
The first day of spring brings chilly and windy weather to the Delaware Valley as feel-like temperatures stay in the 20s and 30s for most of the day.
Wind gusts will reach 38 mph in the mountains, bringing cold air to the entire region.
That cold air will keep temperatures below 50 all day, with a high of just 48 degrees by 5 p.m.
Tuesday's unseasonably winter weather is leading up to the 2024 spring equinox, which will occur at exactly 11:06 p.m.