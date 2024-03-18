France presents 100-year-old WWII veteran with its highest honor at Philadelphia Navy Yard

A 100-year-old World War II veteran born in Willow Grove was honored by the French government at the Chapel of the Four Chaplains at Navy Yard in South Philadelphia for his extraordinary courage and bravery.

Corporal Benjamin Berry, 100, fought the Nazis on the Beaches of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge at just 18 years old. He saw so much sadness and sorrow.

"All of it was hard," said the veteran. "They give you orders you have to follow them and a lot of times you didn’t want to follow them. The orders were places to go that you didn’t want to go."

"To see the bodies, to see the remains, it's really heartbreaking, really heartbreaking," Corporal Benjamin Berry continued.

Because of his bravery the French government called him a hero and bestowed upon him the Legion of Honor, one of its highest awards given to only 300 Americans, including Presidents Eisenhower and Reagan.

"I can’t see why they chose me. There are so many others who did more bravery or did more fighting defending our country, but since the French government, so if it is to honor me, I’m thrilled," said Berry. "This is such an honor."

The Consul General of France says she hopes all Americans understand just how grateful her country has always been for men like Corporal Benjamin Berry.

"It's very important for us to express our gratitude to American soldiers who contributed to the Liberation of France and of Europe," said Caroline Monvoisin, Consul General of France.

Corporal Berry says he’s always honored when people, especially younger children, thank him for his service.

He hopes all Americans will continue to honor all the men and women who serve in our military.