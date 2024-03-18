Jason and Kylie Kelce ask teen fan to sing for them after Kylie Irish dances with McHugh School of Irish Dance

People can’t get enough of watching Kylie Kelce dance alongside the wonderful McHugh School of Irish dancers and now, FOX 29 has the inside scoop on how it all went down.

"We are just in shock, I'm just totally in shock," said Tara Boyce, TCRG at the McHugh School of Irish Dance. "It was just amazing for everybody. Truly these kids will never forget this experience."

The guys and girls from the Irish dance school could not believe NFL star Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce showed up in Media, PA to see them do their thing.

"All of the dancers were like oh my gosh there’s Jason Kelce!" said Maggie Riley, fourth grader."And when we told them that he was here they were hysterical just hysterical ok this better be the best experience you’ve ever put on in your entire life guys pull it tougher!"

The dancers were really blown away when young Maggie went up to Kylie and asked her to join the action!

After some debating, Kelce joined in!

Aidan Boyce was singing at a show when all the fun happened, so he thought he had missed his chance to meet his idol.

However, the power couple asked for a special performance.

"He asked me how It went, and I said it was good and then Kylie came over and asked me too then they asked me to sing for them and my heart was racing," said Boyce.

There was no need for him to be nervous though, since the Kelces gave him rave reviews!

"It’s intimidating to go talk to him but when you actually do talk to him he’s the most like down to earth and like cool guy that you’ll ever meet he doesn’t act like he’s a celebrity like he is he’s just a regular guy he’s really nice," said the singer.

A really nice guy who, along with his wife, made a whole lot of Irish dancers and their families very happy!



