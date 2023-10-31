Halloween Frightcast: Dry but chilling night as temperatures dip into the 40s

Headed out for some trick-or-treating fun on Halloween night? Might want to grab a jacket!

Those spooky morning showers are long gone across the Delaware Valley as the sun peaks through for most of the day.

Temperatures will brew to a high of 54 degrees Tuesday afternoon before dipping into the 40s as festivities get underway.

While it may be a bit cloudy and chilly, it will be a dry night for collecting all that candy!

The chill dips even further Wednesday as temperatures reach a high of just 48 degrees before climbing back up again by the end of the week.