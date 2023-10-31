Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from WED 11:00 PM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
2
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Halloween Frightcast: Dry but chilling night as temperatures dip into the 40s

Weather Forecast
Weather Authority: Halloween morning forecast

It's about to be a breezy Halloween as temperatures dip to 54 degrees.

PHILADELPHIA - Headed out for some trick-or-treating fun on Halloween night? Might want to grab a jacket!

Those spooky morning showers are long gone across the Delaware Valley as the sun peaks through for most of the day.

Temperatures will brew to a high of 54 degrees Tuesday afternoon before dipping into the 40s as festivities get underway.

While it may be a bit cloudy and chilly, it will be a dry night for collecting all that candy!

The chill dips even further Wednesday as temperatures reach a high of just 48 degrees before climbing back up again by the end of the week.