Heat Wave No. 4: Hot and humid Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for another hot and humid day Tuesday as the region settles into its fourth heat wave of the summer.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-90s, with humidity making it feel a bit hotter. Sunshine is expected ahead of clear skies this evening.

Thunderstorms will change our weather pattern by Wednesday afternoon. Precipitation is expected to carry over into Thursday.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 95 Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 71

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 88 Low: 71

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 83 Low: 70

SATURDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 86 Low: 70