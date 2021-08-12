Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County

Heat wave peaks Thursday and Friday with possible hottest days of the year

By Brian Donegan
Published 
FOX Weather Blog
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Thursday, 9 a.m. update

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Thursday forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - A heat wave is well underway in Philadelphia with the past three days reaching the 90s, but we haven't seen the worst of it yet.

Following a high of 91 degrees Monday, 93 degrees Tuesday and 95 degrees Wednesday, it's possible that Thursday and Friday could peak in the upper 90s, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

The hottest day of the year so far in Philadelphia was June 30, when a 97-degree high was recorded at Philadelphia International Airport. This temperature will be challenged both Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the Delaware Valley through 8 p.m. Friday, as the heat index will exceed 105 degrees in most areas during the afternoons.

Record highs are likely out of reach (99 degrees both Thursday and Friday in Philadelphia), but a few spots might challenge record-warm low temperatures.

The NWS said temperatures might not drop below 80 degrees Friday morning, so there will be very little relief from the heat overnight. Friday's record-warm low in Philadelphia is 82 degrees, set back in 2016. Our warmest low so far this summer was 78 degrees on July 16.

Through Wednesday, Philadelphia had tallied 26 days at or above 90 degrees so far this year. The average number of 90-degree days in a year is 30, based on the 30-year average from 1991 to 2020, so we are right on pace to reach that mark.

Much needed relief from the heat and humidity will arrive by next week. The FOX 29 Weather Authority says highs will hold in the lower 80s from Sunday through the first half of the week. That's a few degrees below the mid-August average high of 86 degrees.

