Heat wave peaks Thursday and Friday with possible hottest days of the year

A heat wave is well underway in Philadelphia with the past three days reaching the 90s, but we haven't seen the worst of it yet.

Following a high of 91 degrees Monday, 93 degrees Tuesday and 95 degrees Wednesday, it's possible that Thursday and Friday could peak in the upper 90s, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

The hottest day of the year so far in Philadelphia was June 30, when a 97-degree high was recorded at Philadelphia International Airport. This temperature will be challenged both Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the Delaware Valley through 8 p.m. Friday, as the heat index will exceed 105 degrees in most areas during the afternoons.

Record highs are likely out of reach (99 degrees both Thursday and Friday in Philadelphia), but a few spots might challenge record-warm low temperatures.

The NWS said temperatures might not drop below 80 degrees Friday morning, so there will be very little relief from the heat overnight. Friday's record-warm low in Philadelphia is 82 degrees, set back in 2016. Our warmest low so far this summer was 78 degrees on July 16.

Through Wednesday, Philadelphia had tallied 26 days at or above 90 degrees so far this year. The average number of 90-degree days in a year is 30, based on the 30-year average from 1991 to 2020, so we are right on pace to reach that mark.

Much needed relief from the heat and humidity will arrive by next week. The FOX 29 Weather Authority says highs will hold in the lower 80s from Sunday through the first half of the week. That's a few degrees below the mid-August average high of 86 degrees.

