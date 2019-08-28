Hurricane Dorian roars toward Florida as state of emergency declared

Hurricane Dorian gained strength as it brushed past Puerto Rico on Wednesday, threatening to grow into a dangerously powerful hurricane ahead of a possible Labor Day landfall in Florida.

As Eli Mercado stood by the baggage claim at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday night, his focus was 1,500 miles away with his wife and children in Puerto Rico.

"They're prepared, they've got generators, gas, their vehicles have gasoline, they're prepared," he says.

Mercado lives in Philadelphia for part of the year for work. He says he certainly got nervous when he first heard about Hurricane Dorian's path.

However, by Wednesday night, he felt much better seeing the core of the storm headed east.

"I talked to my daughter this morning and she showed me pictures of the sun coming out, it was nice," he says.

Mercado's initial concerns are now rippling across the U.S as Dorian appears to head towards Florida.

Passengers arriving at the airport from Florida on Wednesday were relieved to be away from Dorian's path, but it is interrupting some holiday weekend plans.

"My daughter's trying to come home for the holiday from Florida, she just called me said mom I can't get anything out everything is booked up so she can't fly in," says Pamela Griffin, of Elkins Park.

She's disappointed for her daughter, but more focused on her safety.

"I think she'll be just fine, but of course in the back of our head you never know what may happen, so all we can do is pray and hope for the best for everyone."

