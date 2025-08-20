Hurricane Erin tracker: How storm will impact New Jersey, Delaware beaches

The Brief Hurricane Erin - now a Category 2 storm - is not expected to make landfall in the United States, but it still poses a threat to the East Coast. Delaware and New Jersey beachgoers are bracing for dangerous rip currents and high surf as high as 12 feet by Thursday. Beach erosion and coastal flooding are also concerns in parts of the area.



Officials are warning millions of people up and down the East Coast to prepare for impacts from Hurricane Erin as the large Category 3 hurricane continues across the Atlantic Ocean and draws closer to the U.S.

While Hurricane Erin is not expected to make landfall in the U.S., it will still pose a variety of threats to beachgoers in New Jersey and Delaware throughout the week.

Will Hurricane Erin hit the Jersey shore?

Local perspective:

On its current track, Erin is expected to run parallel along the Eastern Seaboard, meaning it's not expected to make a landfall, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams and FOX Weather Models.

However, we'll still feel its impacts, as life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents are forecast to threaten the area all week.

What to expect

Increasing wave heights of 5-8 feet on Wednesday, increasing to as high as 7-12 feet on Thursday

Dangerous rip currents

Beach erosion

Coastal flooding. Coastal flood warnings have been issued for parts of New Jersey and Delaware.

These rip currents pose real dangers to swimmers. Earlier this month, one person died and six were rescued from rip currents in Seaside Heights. In nearby Berkeley Township this weekend, two swimmers were rescued after getting caught in rip currents. Also on Friday, a 13-year-old girl drowned in Belmar, New Jersey, though the cause of death remains under investigation.

Erin Tracker: Where is Erin today?

Hurricane Erin is currently located less than 500 miles to the south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is moving off to the north-northwest at 13 mph.

The NHC said Erin is expected to begin a turn to the north on Wednesday, followed by a northeastward motion on Thursday.

On that forecast track, the center of Hurricane Erin will move over the western Atlantic between the East Coast and Bermuda through early Friday, and then pass south of Atlantic Canada on Friday and Saturday.

Timeline: When will Erin's impact be felt in New Jersey, Delaware?

Timeline:

Here's a look at what to expect at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches for the rest of the week, as some New Jersey beaches have already announced swimming closures, and even a temporary bridge closure as a result of Hurricane Erin.

Wednesday

Along with high rip current risks that will be in effect through Wednesday evening, high surf advisories will be in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesdays through 6 a.m. Friday. Large breaking waves of up to 8 feet are expected in the surf zone on Wednesday.

Thursday

Surf heights kick up another notch with breaking waves of up to 10 feet expected in the surf zone on Thursday.

Gov. Murphy's warning: 'Don't go into the water'

What they're saying:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy held a press briefing Tuesday morning to address the rip current risk posed by Hurricane Erin.

He noted that while the rip currents would be strong and surf would be high, overall the weather would be nice over the next several days as the storm moves off the coast.

"We are worried therefore, in a big way, about human nature and complacency," Murphy said. "We've already had a very tough riptide summer, particularly over the past several weeks."

Murphy referenced the two drowning incidents over the past few weeks in Seaside Heights and Belmar.

Featured article

"We've had stories all summer long of dangerous rip currents and riptides. That will intensify to a very high level, in fact, it's intensifying as we speak," Murphy added.

The governor also added that surf at the shore would be increasing in height over the next several days, with waves of up to 10 feet or more possible.

"This is no time to be complacent. I would just say to you flat out, don't go into the water," he said.

Biggest US Threats from Hurricane Erin

Big picture view:

Hurricane Erin isn't forecast to make landfall along the East Coast, but dangerous impacts area expected to impact areas like North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Outer rain bands are forecasted to lash the area, and tropical storm warnings and storm surge warnings remain in effect.

The Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect from Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina, to the North Carolina- Virginia border. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect north of the North Carolina-Virginia border to Chincoteague, Virginia.

Officials in Dare and Hyde counties declared local states of emergency and issued mandatory evacuation orders for tourists and residents in popular areas like Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island.

On Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency to assist with the response to Hurricane Erin and to mobilize resources.

"To folks on the coast, now is the time to prepare ," he said in a post on X . "Check your emergency kits, make sure you have emergency alerts turned on, and listen to emergency guidance in case you need to evacuate."

North Carolina Emergency Management officials opened a State Operated Shelter (SOS) in conjunction with Warren County Emergency Management for those who needed to evacuate due to Hurricane Erin.

Due to the threats of a storm surge and large waves of up to 12 feet in some spots, local officials and forecasters have been warning people to stay out of the water for safety .

A spokesperson for Wrightsville Beach , North Carolina, told FOX Weather their rescue crews conducted nearly 60 water rescues on Monday and another 20 on Tuesday due to strong rip currents. The town has now told all beachgoers to stay out of the water through Friday as Erin gets even closer.

"These swells are producing powerful rip currents that can create extremely hazardous swimming conditions," said Sam Proffitt, director of Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue. "The safety of our beachgoers is always our top priority, and we urge everyone to follow this advisory."