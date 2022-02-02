Major winter storm only expected to bring rain, wintry mix to Delaware Valley

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter Wednesday morning, but forecasters say the Delaware Valley will not be seeing snow from a massive winter storm stretching from Texas to the Northeast.

Despite Phil's prediction, temperatures will actually warm up in our area Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Saturday, we'll head back into the freezer with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Those milder temperatures mean we'll be dealing with rain, instead of snow, Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, a while a major winter storm with heavy snow and disruptive ice will impact more than 100 million people across a nearly 3,000-mile swath stretching from Texas and the Plains to the Midwest and Northeast through Friday.

Snow and ice associated with that storm are forecasted to impact parts of western Pennsylvania by Friday. Pittsburgh is under a Winter Storm Watch as a result.

WEATHER HEADLINES:

In the Delaware Valley, the biggest impact we could see from the storm is Friday rain turning into a wintry mix as temperatures drop later in the day.

Before rain from that system arrives, the FOX 29 Weather Authority says to expect more dense fog on Thursday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 26

THURSDAY: Showers start. High: 50, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Rain to wintry mix. High: 48, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Windy, cold. High: 32, Low: 20

