Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 8:00 PM EST until THU 11:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Major winter storm only expected to bring rain, wintry mix to Delaware Valley

Updated 2:59PM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Wednesday 7 a.m. update

FOX 29's Sue Serio has the latest weather updates.

PHILADELPHIA - Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter Wednesday morning, but forecasters say the Delaware Valley will not be seeing snow from a massive winter storm stretching from Texas to the Northeast. 

Despite Phil's prediction, temperatures will actually warm up in our area Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Saturday, we'll head back into the freezer with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. 

Those milder temperatures mean we'll be dealing with rain, instead of snow, Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, a while a major winter storm with heavy snow and disruptive ice will impact more than 100 million people across a nearly 3,000-mile swath stretching from Texas and the Plains to the Midwest and Northeast through Friday.

Snow and ice associated with that storm are forecasted to impact parts of western Pennsylvania by Friday. Pittsburgh is under a Winter Storm Watch as a result. 

WEATHER HEADLINES: 

In the Delaware Valley, the biggest impact we could see from the storm is Friday rain turning into a wintry mix as temperatures drop later in the day.

Before rain from that system arrives, the FOX 29 Weather Authority says to expect more dense fog on Thursday morning. 

___

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 26

THURSDAY: Showers start. High: 50, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Rain to wintry mix. High: 48, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Windy, cold. High: 32, Low: 20

___

