Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 8:00 PM EST until THU 11:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Weather Authority: Freezing rain potential Friday is strong, especially in the Lehigh Valley

By
Published 
Updated 7:57PM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: What is freezing rain?

FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr talks about the potential for freezing rain and the impact it may have Friday across the Delaware Valley and into the Lehigh Valley.

PHILADELPHIA - The potential for a flash freeze exists Friday after temperatures plummet in the afternoon, while the ground is still wet from heavy rain forecasted to fall Thursday night and Friday morning. In a flash freeze, anything that’s wet will freeze quickly.

What is freezing rain? Well you know you have rain when you have warm air all the way down through the atmosphere. But, when you have a shallow level of cold air, a thin layer right at the surface, the rain falls down and the subfreezing air at the surface allows for the falling rain to freeze to any surface that is below freezing.

So, that’s the ground, it’s a railing, it’s a sidewalk, it’s your car. Surfaces may look like wet, but, indeed, it is black ice.

WEATHER HEADLINES: 

And, that is the concern for Friday morning north and west of the city and into the day on Friday that the plummeting temperatures create an atmosphere for the creation of freezing rain. Travel could become dangerous.

A Winter Storm Watch, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect for Carbon and Monroe counties Friday, from 1 a.m. through 4 p.m.

