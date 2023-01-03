Weather Authority: Mild conditions, with abundant sunshine, continue into Thursday

Wednesday saw two records, as Atlantic City hit 70 degrees and the Poconos tied a record at 59 degrees.

Overnight, the mild conditions continue, as areas of fog will develop with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday will be beautiful, as the sun shines across the Delaware Valley and Lehigh Valley and temperatures rise to the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few showers may develop Thursday night, but will clear out by Friday, which will see temps drop to the mid to upper 40s, a little closer to normal.

For the latest forecast and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy after midnight. Low: 54

THURSDAY: Sun, warm. High: 60, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Still mild, cooler. High: 49, Low: 33

SATURDAY: Sun, cooler. High: 45, Low: 30

SUNDAY: Cool for Birds. High; 43, Low: 35

MONDAY: Possible shower. High: 48, Low: 31

TUESDAY: More clouds. High: 50, Low: 33