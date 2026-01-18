More snow expected in Philadelphia area until Sunday night: How many inches will fall?

The Brief More snow is falling in the Philadelphia area on Sunday, and is expected to last until 9 p.m. About 2 to 4 inches is expected to fall throughout the region. Sunday morning's snowfall will take a break at lunch, then start again this afternoon.



Keep those shovels handy, because the Philadelphia area is bracing for its second round of snow this weekend.

What we know:

Snow is already falling across parts of the region early Sunday morning. Some areas may be waking up to rain or wet snow, but should expect a turn to the fluffy white stuff throughout the morning,

A winter weather advisory has also been issued for the entire region for most of Sunday.

How much snow will fall?

By the numbers:

The Philadelphia area is expected to see 2 to 4 inches accumulate on the ground on Sunday.

The shore is expected to see less than 2 inches, while parts of Pennsylvania could get more than 3.

Here are the projected snow totals:

Philadelphia: 1.8 inches

Atlantic City: 1.8 inches

Wilmington: 1.4 inches

Doylestown: 3 inches

Reading 3.3 inches

How long will the snow last?

Timeline:

The rain switched to snow for most of the Philadelphia area Sunday morning, but there is still more snow to come.

The snow will continue to fall throughout the morning, but will hit a lull around lunchtime.

It will pick up again after lunch, bringing the heaviest snowfall from 4 to 8 p.m.

The last snow is expected to fall around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Hazardous travel

What they're saying:

PennDOT is temporarily reducing speed limits on Philadelphia area roads during Sunday's snowfall.

Speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph on several major highways, including Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476 and 676, U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202 and 422, and State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.