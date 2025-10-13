Nor'easter continues: Coastal flooding, wind, rain in Philadelphia area, New Jersey shores

The Brief Coastal flooding, beach erosion and dangerous surf continue Monday in the Northeast US. Moderate-to-major flooding possible again with this afternoon’s high tide. Winds slowly easing but gusts near 50 mph remain along the coast.



The strong nor’easter weekend weather continues to impact the Philadelphia region and nearby coastal areas Monday, bringing another round of tidal flooding, rough surf and lingering gusty winds.

While rainfall has tapered off inland, coastal New Jersey and Delaware communities are facing ongoing flooding and beach erosion as water levels remain elevated into the afternoon, according to Monday's briefing by the National Weather Service, Mount Holly.

Oct. 13, 2025 NWS weather briefing

What we know:

The National Weather Service says moderate coastal flooding is ongoing across the region, with additional rounds of moderate-to-major flooding possible through the afternoon and evening high tides.

Areas along the Delaware Bay, tidal Delaware River and the Jersey Shore remain under Coastal Flood Warnings through Monday evening.

Floodwaters have inundated low-lying roads in coastal towns and along riverfront communities near Philadelphia, Chester and Trenton, with water expected to recede slowly overnight. Residents are urged not to drive through flooded roadways or around barricades.

Three-hour radar loop.(FOX Weather)

Wind and Marine Conditions

Winds are gradually diminishing, but gusts between 40 and 50 mph continue this morning along the coast, with inland areas around Philadelphia and Wilmington seeing 30 mph gusts at times.

The High Wind Warning for Monmouth and Ocean Counties remains in effect until noon, while a Wind Advisory covers inland and Burlington County through midday.

Out at sea, waves remain between 12 and 18 feet, creating dangerous conditions for boaters and prompting ongoing Gale Warnings. The NWS warns of substantial beach erosion and dune breaches in several coastal communities.

Rainfall Totals

Most of the heavy rain has moved offshore, but Monmouth and Ocean Counties could see an additional 1–2 inches of rain through Monday night, while inland locations around Philadelphia and South Jersey will see less than half an inch.

Nor'easter Outlook

Conditions are expected to gradually improve Monday night into Tuesday, though lingering coastal flooding is possible through the next high tide cycle. Forecasters expect calmer weather and cooler temperatures midweek as the nor’easter pulls away from the coast.

This graphic shows coastal flood alerts in effect because of the nor'easter.(FOX Weather)