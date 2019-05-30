NWS confirms tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks county line

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near the border of Bucks County and Lehigh County Wednesday afternoon.

The twister was a confirmed EF0 tornado, meaning the winds never reached 85 MPH or greater. Still, the gusts were enough to leave a path of destruction in its wake.

Officials from the NWS are still evaluating the path length, width and duration.

Another round of hazardous weather rumbled across the region yesterday, less than 24-hours after three tornados struck Pennsylvania. High winds, sizable hail and buckets of rain also helped create dangerous conditions.

PECO reported Wednesday night that nearly 26,000 customers were without power, several of whom reside in Bucks County. The outages forced Central Bucks School District to close or delay schools.