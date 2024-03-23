Philadelphia area flooding totals: City sets record for wettest day in March

article

Philadelphia set a record for the wettest day ever in March. The rain gauge at the airport recorded just over 3 inches.

Part of New Castle County near Wilmington, Delaware also got just over 3 inches.

Some spots in Gloucester County and Camden County, New Jersey got more than 4 inches of rain. For scale, that's a month's worth of rain, and it came in just half of a day.

The National Weather Service reported closed sections of roads in places that saw the most rain, like in areas of Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counites in New Jersey. Different sections of New Jersey state route 38 were closed. Parts of US 40 in New Jersey were also closed due to flooding.

In Pennsylvania, sections of southern Chester County, Montgomery County, and Delaware County got over 2.5 inches of rain. That led to some flooding along the Brandywine, Perkiomen, and Chester Creeks in those counties.

The lower end of the rainfall totals in places like the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and right at the shores across the Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May Counties came in between 1.5 and 2 inches.