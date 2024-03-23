Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 AM EDT until TUE 2:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia area flooding totals: City sets record for wettest day in March

By
Published  March 23, 2024 11:17pm EDT
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia set a record for the wettest day ever in March.  The rain gauge at the airport recorded just over 3 inches.  

Part of New Castle County near Wilmington, Delaware also got just over 3 inches.

Some spots in Gloucester County and Camden County, New Jersey got more than 4 inches of rain.  For scale, that's a month's worth of rain, and it came in just half of a day.

The National Weather Service reported closed sections of roads in places that saw the most rain, like in areas of Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counites in New Jersey.  Different sections of New Jersey state route 38 were closed.  Parts of US 40 in New Jersey were also closed due to flooding.

In Pennsylvania, sections of southern Chester County, Montgomery County, and Delaware County got over 2.5 inches of rain.  That led to some flooding along the Brandywine, Perkiomen, and Chester Creeks in those counties.

The lower end of the rainfall totals in places like the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and right at the shores across the Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May Counties came in between 1.5 and 2 inches.