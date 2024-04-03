Philadelphia severe weather: Storms fire across Delaware Valley prompting flood warnings

Storms have moved across the Delaware Valley, producing a tornado warning in southern Delaware and many flood warnings across the entire region.

The National Weather Service has issued numerous flood warnings as heavy rain is coming down, on top of the 1 to 3 inches of rain that fell Tuesday. Much of the water-logged ground, streams and rivers just can't contain any more water.

High winds

Wind gusts will reach 30-45 mph on Wednesday afternoon in the Philadelphia area, with even higher gusts down the shore.

A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for Middlesex and Ocean counties for gusts up to 50 mph.

Flooding

All that rain could lead to small streams and poor drainage flooding for some areas.

A Flood Watch is posted for the entire region until Thursday at 6 p.m.

Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are also in effect for Delaware and South Jersey for minor to moderate coastal flooding at high tide.