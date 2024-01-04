Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia Snow Forecast: Here's how much snow could fall where you live this weekend

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated 8:45AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia Snow Forecast: Weekend storm could end snowfall drought

A winter storm is on the way, and could bring a measurable amount of snow to the Philadelphia area.

PHILADELPHIA - A potentially major winter storm is getting closer and closer, which means we're learning even more about its potential effects.

Snow, rain, and even a wintry mix, are possible for the entire Delaware Valley this weekend.

Although snow totals are not definite yet, weather models are showing predictions for several areas.

In Philadelphia, the Global Model shows less than an inch of snow in Philadelphia, and almost 10 inches in the Poconos.

However, the European Model predicts only 2/10 of an inch of snow for Philadelphia, and 8 ½ inches in the Poconos.

It's still unclear where the cutoff between rain and snow will land when the storm arrives right after lunchtime on Saturday, and sticks around through lunchtime Sunday.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service anticipate that the weekend nor'easter will move into the area Saturday afternoon and linger into Sunday morning.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is breaking down what each area could see as the storm progresses:

  • Messy mix of rain and snow along the I-95 corridor
  • Rain in South Jersey
  • Mostly snow in the Lehigh Valley
  • All snow in the mountains

The storm's track could still change with days to go until the storm hits. But no matter what you get, be prepared for lots of it!

Could this be the storm to end the snowfall drought in the Philadelphia area? It's been nearly two full years since we've seen more than an inch of snow!