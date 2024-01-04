Philadelphia Snow Forecast: Here's how much snow could fall where you live this weekend

A potentially major winter storm is getting closer and closer, which means we're learning even more about its potential effects.

Snow, rain, and even a wintry mix, are possible for the entire Delaware Valley this weekend.

Although snow totals are not definite yet, weather models are showing predictions for several areas.

In Philadelphia, the Global Model shows less than an inch of snow in Philadelphia, and almost 10 inches in the Poconos.

However, the European Model predicts only 2/10 of an inch of snow for Philadelphia, and 8 ½ inches in the Poconos.

It's still unclear where the cutoff between rain and snow will land when the storm arrives right after lunchtime on Saturday, and sticks around through lunchtime Sunday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is breaking down what each area could see as the storm progresses:

Messy mix of rain and snow along the I-95 corridor

Rain in South Jersey

Mostly snow in the Lehigh Valley

All snow in the mountains

The storm's track could still change with days to go until the storm hits. But no matter what you get, be prepared for lots of it!

Could this be the storm to end the snowfall drought in the Philadelphia area? It's been nearly two full years since we've seen more than an inch of snow!