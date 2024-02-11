Philadelphia snow: How many inches could fall this week?

article

It's been almost a month since the Philadelphia area's last snowfall, in a storm that finally snapped the city's nearly 2-year snowless streak!

However, winter weather is making its grand return as a nor'easter roars through the area this week.

When will the potential snowstorm begin?

The transition begins Monday night as rain turns to a wintry mix, then snow for some of the Delaware Valley.

Tuesday has the most potential for snowfall, with the Pocnos and Philadelphia's north and west suburbs seeing the most accumulation - anywhere from 3 to 6 inches.

The City of Philadelphia is expected to see mostly a wintry mix, while mainly rain is set to fall across South Jersey.

Related article

How many inches of snow will fall?

Here are the projected snowfall totals for the Delaware Valley, according to FOX Weather:

Reading, King of Prussia Doylestown: 1–3 inches

Philadelphia: 1–3 inches

West Chester, Chester: 1–3 inches

Wilmington: 1–3 inches

Glassboro: Less than an inch

On January 16, Philadelphia saw 1–3 inches accumulate on sidewalks and streets, and a measurement of 1.5 inches at the Philadelphia International Airport.

For the rest of the Delaware Valley, 1–4 inches fell in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and 2 inches or fewer across Delaware.

How long will the storm last?

A wintry mix and wet snow are expected to last through early Tuesday morning, impacting the commute for most drivers across the region.

In addition to potential snow, damaging wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph will blow across the region as flooding threatens beaches in New Jersey and Delaware and inland along the Delaware River.

Temperatures will continue to drop after the storm, with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 30s by the end of the week.

Are any watches or warnings in effect?

Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for the Poconos, as well as Berks, upper Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

A Coastal Flood Watch is also in effect for moderate flooding.



