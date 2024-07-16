Philadelphia weather: 100-degree day climbs toward record-breaking heat

Triple digits on a Tuesday will make for another very, very hot forecast!

Philadelphia's third heat wave continues this week as temperatures are expected to climb to 100 degrees, with a heat index of 106 by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

It's been 12 years since temperatures reached 100 degrees on July 16.

However, the 102-degree record was set back in 1988!

An excessive heat warning has been issued through Wednesday evening when thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area.

Remember to stay hydrated, and stay inside when possible!