Philadelphia murder suspect sought in deadly shooting last summer

article

The Brief Byshere Smith is being sought by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting last summer in Philadelphia. Smith, 25, has been charged with a number of crimes, including murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses. The FBI says Smith is considered "armed and dangerous"



Investigators are searching for a Philadelphia murder suspect who they believe was involved in a deadly shooting in the city last summer.

Byshere Smith, 25, is being sought by the FBI and police on several charges, including murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

Smith, investigators say, took part in a deadly shooting that erupted on the 2200 block of South 23rd Street last June.

What we know:

The FBI shared a wanted bulletin on Wednesday for 25-year-old Byshere Smith, who they believe was involved in a deadly shooting last summer in Philadelphia.

Investigators say the deadly gunfire took place last June on the 2200 block of South 23rd Street.

Smith has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and weapon offenses.

What's next:

The FBI said Smith is considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.