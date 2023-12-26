Philadelphia Weather Alert: Flood Watch posted for overnight rain into Thursday

The Delaware Valley has seen a damp and dreary Wednesday, though temperatures have been mild, for this time of year, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

There is a Flood Watch in place for the entire region until Thursday at 7 p.m. as more rain will fall into the overnight hours.

The ground is water-logged from three to seven inches of rain that have fallen in the last several weeks. As more rain develops overnight, poor drainage will be an issue, so be aware of that.

The rain could be very intense across parts of South Jersey in the overnight hours, but the system will begin to pull away Thursday morning.

Temperatures overnight will remain mild, only heading to the low to mid-40s and Thursday will see temps climb to the mid-50s.

For the Birds, Sunday, there should be a mix of clouds and sun with temps in the upper 40s.

The New Year festivities should be dry, though seasonably chilly, with lows reaching the mid-30s.

>>>>>>>>For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.